Clippers center Ivica Zubac agrees to three-year, $33 million extension

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2022 at 7:09 pm

By Adrian Wojnarowski

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac has agreed on a three-year, $33 million contract extension, his agents, Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports, told ESPN on Tuesday.

The Clippers declined a $7.5 million team option on Zubac’s contract, clearing the way to negotiate a new deal for Zubac, who is the longest-tenured player on the roster. Zubac, 25, is a frontcourt anchor on a starry Clippers roster expected to compete for an NBA championship next season.

Zubac had his most productive NBA season for the Clippers a year ago — averaging career bests of 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds. In his fourth season with the Clippers after coming over in a trade from the Lakers, Zubac started 76 games a season ago.

Zubac is the second Clipper to sign an extension since the end of the season, joining forward Robert Covington. Zubac has averaged 8.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in his seven-year NBA career.

