Today is Tuesday June 28, 2022
Wood County issues burn ban

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2022 at 5:20 pm
Wood County issues burn banQUITMAN — Wood County has added its name to the list of East Texas localities now under burn bans. According to our news partner KETK, those already included Anderson, Cherokee, Harrison, Henderson, Panola, Upshur, and Van Zandt Counties. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, those who violate burn bans could be fined up to $500. Officials say that residents should not make campfires or burn trash, wood, or other items during a burn ban.



