Sean Penn meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy again

Sean Penn has returned to Ukraine, where he was shooting a documentary when the Russian invasion began, and he's apparently back to work there.

The Oscar-winning actor reportedly met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, where the president reportedly thanked him "for the attention and support he has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war," according to the Ukrainian Presidential News Service.

"Sean, we are very interested in showing the world what happened around Kyiv," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying. "I know you were here in the early days of this war. Much has changed in Kyiv. But there are some cities around Kyiv that are very important to show to the world -- to show what Russia has done."

For his part, Penn reportedly was interested in visiting various places in the country to document what has happened since he fled the country on foot into Poland back in February.

He said in a statement to People at the time, "President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle," calling the country "the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams."

In June, Penn's Community Organized Relief Effort raised money for the war-torn country at an event that Zelenskyy addressed remotely.

