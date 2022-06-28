Smith County Fire Marshal urges fire safety

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2022 at 4:58 pm

TYLER — Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks gave a fire risk and weather condition update to Commissioners Court on Tuesday. “Drought conditions are deteriorating,” he said, adding that he hoped rain forecast for this week ends up materializing. As of Tuesday, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Smith County is averaging at 616, he said. Used to determine forest fire potential, the KBDI ranges from 0 to 800. In the past, Smith County has issued a burn ban when the drought index falls around 700. He said although they are starting to see an uptick in grass fires, he recommends waiting to enact a countywide burn ban. He asked that the issue be put on next week’s Commissioners Court agenda to continue the discussion.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran agreed and said a burn ban has a lot of effect on a lot of people, both personally and for businesses. He recommended that people use common sense when burning or using fireworks, adding that they have a responsibility to themselves and to their neighbors. According to a news release, Smith County Officials urge citizens to be responsible when using fireworks, more so than ever because of the dry and hot conditions, to celebrate Independence Day.

FIREWORKS SAFETY TIPS

· Never allow young children to handle fireworks

· Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

· Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

· Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

· Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

· Never light them indoors

· Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

· Never point or throw fireworks at another person

· Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

· Never ignite devices in a container

· Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

· Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

· Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire

· Never use illegal fireworks

· Have a fun and safe Fourth of July!

