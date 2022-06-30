Today is Thursday June 30, 2022
Tyler Police holiday traffic enforcement

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 5:21 pm
Tyler Police holiday traffic enforcementTYLER — Friday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 5, the Tyler Police Department will be deploying additional officers on the street utilizing STEP (the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program). Police say this program is based on crash data in the city limits of Tyler that allows officers to pinpoint target areas that are a problem. With increased traffic in Tyler for the 4th of July holiday, officers will be specifically watching for hazardous violations such as speeding, intersection enforcement, seat belt violations — and, most importantly, impaired drivers. Police specifically ask you not to drink and drive.



