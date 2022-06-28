Today is Tuesday June 28, 2022
Authorities: Suspect arrested following chase involving stolen 18-wheeler

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2022 at 1:29 pm
Authorities: Suspect arrested following chase involving stolen 18-wheelerHENDERSON — Authorities in Rusk County say a suspect has been captured following a chase involving an 18-wheeler stolen from Kilgore. According to our news partner KETK, the driver allegedly tried to run deputies off the road and reportedly endangered motorists during their Monday morning commute. Law officers disabled tires on the truck with gunfire and spikes before the truck stopped on Highway 259, north of FM 1798, and the suspect was captured.



