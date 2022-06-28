Abortion ban paused in Texas but takes effect in Tennessee

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2022 at 1:44 pm

TEXAS/TENNESSEE (AP/Staff) – A Texas judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the state’s ban on virtually all abortions while a federal court has allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. According to our news partner KETK and the Texas Tribune, the Texas ruling comes out of Harris County, and a hearing has been set for July 12 to decide on a more permanent restraining order. However, those sources report Tuesday’s ruling is only a stopgap measure that, at most, will extend abortion access in the state for two months. The moves come as both sides continue to make their case in courts around the country days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Several states adopted bans or strict limits on abortion in recent years only to see federal courts block those laws from being enforced. But after the highest court ruled Friday that abortion is not a right under the federal Constitution, officials in those states have been asking judges to begin enforcing their bans. The legal wrangling has forced abortion clinics in some states to shut down, while others are remaining open as long as possible.

Go Back