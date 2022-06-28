Today is Tuesday June 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Aggravated kidnapping suspect arrested

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Aggravated kidnapping suspect arrestedHARRISON COUNTY — Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher says a man has been arrested for the alleged aggravated kidnapping of a Hallsville woman at gunpoint. That’s according to our news partner KETK, along with partner stations KTAL and KMSS. Officials say Raul Torrez had previously been deported for entering the country illegally and a five-hour manhunt led to his capture in the kidnapping. Torrez faces multiple charges. The sheriff thanked Union Pacific for helping by stopping trains from moving through the area during the search. Officials say the victim was shaken by the incident but will be OK.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design