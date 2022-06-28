Aggravated kidnapping suspect arrested

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm

HARRISON COUNTY — Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher says a man has been arrested for the alleged aggravated kidnapping of a Hallsville woman at gunpoint. That’s according to our news partner KETK, along with partner stations KTAL and KMSS. Officials say Raul Torrez had previously been deported for entering the country illegally and a five-hour manhunt led to his capture in the kidnapping. Torrez faces multiple charges. The sheriff thanked Union Pacific for helping by stopping trains from moving through the area during the search. Officials say the victim was shaken by the incident but will be OK.

