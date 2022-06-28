Today is Tuesday June 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Roadwork project in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2022 at 12:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Roadwork project in Van Zandt CountyVAN ZANDT COUNTY — TxDOT is advising of an additional project along with the others listed in its weekly roadwork update for the Tyler District. Officials say it involves a SH 19 super two widening & overlay, running six miles north from US 80 to the Rains County line. Anticipated completion date is December 2023. Crews will be extending drainage structures and trimming trees. Traffic control will consist of daily shoulder closures northbound managed by signs and channelizing devices. The project consists of super two type work, including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, structures, signs, pavement markings, and more.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design