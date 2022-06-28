Roadwork project in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — TxDOT is advising of an additional project along with the others listed in its weekly roadwork update for the Tyler District. Officials say it involves a SH 19 super two widening & overlay, running six miles north from US 80 to the Rains County line. Anticipated completion date is December 2023. Crews will be extending drainage structures and trimming trees. Traffic control will consist of daily shoulder closures northbound managed by signs and channelizing devices. The project consists of super two type work, including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, structures, signs, pavement markings, and more.

