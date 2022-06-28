Today is Tuesday June 28, 2022
Tyler Fire Department relocates to new headquarters facility

June 28, 2022
Tyler Fire Department relocates to new headquarters facilityTYLER — Following an extensive renovation, the Tyler Fire Department has moved its administrative services to its new home at the corner of W. Front and S. Hill Streets. That’s a short distance west of the Glenwood intersection, near the Cotton Belt Building. Officials say the new headquarters is open and operating daily during business hours. An official open house will be announced soon, according to a brief news release.



