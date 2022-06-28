Tyler Fire Department relocates to new headquarters facility

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2022 at 11:25 am

TYLER — Following an extensive renovation, the Tyler Fire Department has moved its administrative services to its new home at the corner of W. Front and S. Hill Streets. That’s a short distance west of the Glenwood intersection, near the Cotton Belt Building. Officials say the new headquarters is open and operating daily during business hours. An official open house will be announced soon, according to a brief news release.

Go Back