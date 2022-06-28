Today is Tuesday June 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Old Man’, new season: FX picks up sophomore frame of Jeff Bridges thriller series

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2022 at 10:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FX/Prashant Gupta

Just three episodes into the first season of its new Jeff Bridges-led thriller series, The Old Man, FX has announced it wants more.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man has Oscar winner Bridges playing Dan Chase, a former CIA operative who emerges from a life off the grid when an assassin comes to kill him.

The series also stars Emmy winner John Lithgow as Harper, an FBI chief determined to bring Chase down, and NYPD Blue vet Amy Brenneman as Zoe, a woman whose present becomes tangled with the hunted man's past.

The drama became the most-watched cable series premiere on premium and basic cable when it launched on June 16 and was also the most-watched FX series debut on Hulu in its opening weekend.

In its announcement, Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, noted, "This terrific series has had a long journey to the air, which makes the reaction from critics and audiences these past few weeks all the sweeter..."

The seven-episode first season continues Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on FX and streams the following day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design