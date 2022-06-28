Firework sales remain steady amid East Texas burn bans

FLINT — As the Fourth of July approaches, 13 counties have burn bans in place– some even going as far as to cancel firework shows. According to our news partner KETK, local firework stand owners say despite the burn bans being placed into effect, they continue to have a steady flow of business. “We’re hoping it doesn’t come into effect. We had some rain yesterday and we are supposed to get some rain more this week,” said the owner of Texas Triple Threat Fireworks, Steve Kipp. A family business of over 20 years says they donate some of their proceeds to The Flint Fire Department, The Community Center, and SPCA of East Texas. Texas Triple Threat Fireworks says despite the hot, dry weather and ban effects in place, sales have remained steady. “I know Cherokee and some other counties around are in a burn ban, but we have already had people from those counties come and buy from us. Really, we have people coming from Lindale, Dallas, Carthage, and places like that in the Canton area that come to our stand. It may affect firing them off, but not the sales,” said Kipp.

Triple-digit temperatures these past few weeks have left East Texas with more than a dozen counties with burn bans in place. Firework stand owners are urging the community to follow any fire ban rules that could take place. “I know things are dry in certain counties, a lot more than others. I mean we are always telling everybody to just be careful and be safe with everything that they do. Be conscious of what you’re doing and where you’re doing it at,” said Kipp.

With more dry days ahead, there is rising concern over lighting firecrackers on the Fourth of July.

“I have been to 5 outdoor fires just today alone. Fortunately, our humidity was up, but I’m afraid we are going to have another long dry and hot summer and it’s really going to tax our Volunteer Fire Departments,” said Rusk County Fire Marshall, Terry Linder. As Rusk County also decides on a burn ban, fire officials warn East Texans to celebrate safely. “On a day that’s really hot and windy and especially dry- just refrain on your burning. Wait until we get a little rainfall on the ground or before you choose to burn something,” said Linder.

