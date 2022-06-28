63-year-old woman beaten to death at bus stop, police say

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2022 at 8:24 am

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(ALEXANDRIA, Va.) -- A 63-year-old woman has died more than a week after suffering a deadly beating at a bus stop in Virginia, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on the morning of June 17 when police officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a report from a passerby who discovered a 63-year-old woman in Alexandria, Virginia, suffering from trauma to her upper body at a bus stop on the 7800 block of Richmond Highway, approximately 10 miles south of Washington, D.C.

The victim, Michelle Huntley, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries that detectives from the homicide squad of the Mount Vernon Police District believe were sustained from blunt force trauma.

Huntley eventually succumbed to her injuries more than a week after the attack on June 25.

“Detectives have reviewed hours of surveillance footage, conducted several interviews, and canvassed the surrounding area extensively to determine the circumstances that led up the deadly assault,” the Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement following Huntley’s death.

As of now, authorities have not confirmed any leads in the case or possible circumstances that led up to the deadly beating but have said that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine Huntley’s specific cause and manner of death.

“Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance,” said the Fairfax County Police Department in a statement.

This is the 12th homicide in Fairfax County this year, which is currently outpacing 2021 when there were 10 homicides at the same point in the year, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding the deadly assault is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back