Biden suspends rules limiting immigrant arrest, deportation

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2022 at 7:43 am
BOSTON (AP) — The Biden administration has suspended an order that had focused resources for the arrest and deportation of immigrants on those considered a threat to public safety and national security. The action over the weekend followed a ruling this month from a federal judge in Texas. Advocates and experts say the move announced Saturday will only sow fear among immigrant communities. A Cornell University law professor says many immigrants will now be afraid to leave their homes out of concern they’ll be detained. President Joe Biden’s order last year was a departure from former President Donald Trump’s administration, when immigration agencies were given wider latitude.



