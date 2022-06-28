‘Only Murders in the Building’ ﻿cast dishes on season two

They’re back, to solve another murder! Only Murders in the Building returns Tuesday on Hulu for season 2, with stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez on the case again.

Last season ended with the Arconia Board president being murdered, and Martin tells ABC Audio that's exactly where things pick up.

"We're set on solving the crime that ended last season," he shares. "But one of the biggest changes is, you know, in terms of story is now that our podcast has hit big, we're all three getting a little bit of notoriety that we didn't have before."

"So we will walk down the street and maybe get noticed by people. And we have to set about solving a crime while being kind of famous. Not really famous. Just kind of famous. Like we are now," Martin laughs.

More specifically, the season begins with the trio's characters being interrogated by police. So, who would be the first to flip on the others in real life?

"Me!" Gomez quickly admits, before Martin calls out Short.

"I think Marty would sell us out at a second," he says -- and Short doesn't deny it.

"I think definitely I would in one second, to survive in one second," he says. "But I think before I could get the words out, Selena would have sold us out."

Despite the first season being a huge hit, Short reveals he didn’t feel a lot of pressure going into season two because "a sequel is actually easier because you now know the characters."

"Well, you have to understand one thing, Marty has never done a second season," Martin teases, to which Short rebuttals with their movie Father of the Bride 2.

"Oh, that's true," Martin acknowledges, "But I'm talking about television."

"Oh, touché," Short responds.

