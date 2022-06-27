7 killed, 46 injured in 10 weekend mass shootings nationwide

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2022 at 4:04 pm

Alfredo Alonso Avila / EyeEm / Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The shooting occurred early Sunday at a private venue in South Tacoma, where a large crowd was gathering.

A Texas trail ride, a barbecue in New York City and a stone bridge in Minneapolis were among the settings for at least 10 mass shootings that erupted across the country between Friday and late Sunday, marking the fifth consecutive weekend U.S. law enforcement officers have responded to multiple incidents, each involving four or more victims shot.

Combined, the shootings this weekend left at least seven people dead and 46 injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a site that tracks shootings across the country. The website defines a mass shooting as a single incident involving four or more victims, which differs from the FBI's definition as a single incident in which four or more people, not including the suspect, are killed.

The string of consecutive weekend mass-casualty incidents began over the Memorial Day holiday, when at least 17 shootings left a total of 13 dead and 79 injured in cities across the country.

The shootings come in the wake of a May 14 mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that left 10 people dead and three wounded and the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

7 shot, 1 fatally, in Georgia town

One person was killed and six were injured when gunfire broke out early Sunday in a crowded business district of Blakely, Georgia, authorities said.

Police officers were patrolling an entertainment district of Blakely, a small southwest Georgia city of about 5,000 residents, when they heard numerous gunshots around 12:45 a.m., the Blakely Police Department said in a statement. The officers rushed to the gunfire, found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds and began providing first aid, police said.

One mortally wounded victim was taken to Lifebrite Community Hospital, where the individual was pronounced dead, police said.

Other victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The shooting occurred in the densely crowded area of the nightclubs and food establishments on N. Church St.," according to the police statement. "There were dozens of individuals who would have witnessed this incident and then left the area."

No arrests have been announced. The Blakely Police Department is asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to "come forward and provide crucial information about this senseless crime."

A motive for the shooting is under investigation.

8 shot at Tacoma, Washington, rave

At least eight people were injured early Sunday when gunfire erupted outside a rave in Tacoma, Washington, police said.

The shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. at a private venue in South Tacoma, where police said the rave attracted a large crowd.

A barrage of gunfire erupted during an argument that broke out in an alley behind the venue, according to police.

The victims appear to have all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized in stable condition, the Tacoma Police Department said in a statement.

No arrests have been announced.

8-year-old among 4 shot at New York City barbecue

An 8-year-old boy was among four people shot Saturday night while attending a barbecue outside a residential building in New York City when two gunmen on a scooter pulled up and opened fire on the group, according to police.

Investigators suspect the victims were all innocent bystanders, authorities said.

The shooting erupted around 11:30 p.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to the New York Police Department.

A group of people were barbecuing in the courtyard of a building when they were shot, according to police.

The child was grazed in the leg by bullet, authorities said.

Three adults -- a 27-year-old man and two women, ages 35 and 46 -- all suffered gunshot wounds to the legs, police said.

The victims were all treated at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn.

No arrests have been announced and police were working Monday to identify suspects.

4 shot, 1 fatally, outside in San Antonio, Texas, nightclub

One person was killed and three others were injured when a shooting occurred early Sunday outside a San Antonio, Texas, nightclub, marking the second straight weekend police in the city have investigated a mass-casualty shooting.

Sunday's shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Manhattan Nightclub, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened after a disturbance inside the nightclub spilled outside, police said.

The name of the victim who was killed was not immediately released. Three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the episode.

No arrests were made.

The mass-casualty shooting came a week after five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in San Antonio that targeted a group of people having a barbecue outside a home, police said. No arrests have been announced in the June 18 shooting.

Street shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, leaves 5 injured

At least five people were injured, including three teenagers, when a shooting erupted early Sunday on a street in Paterson, New Jersey, police said.

Police said the victims were standing on a street corner at the intersection of Madison and Essex streets when gunfire broke out.

A 17-year-old boy and four men, including two 19-year-olds, were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where they were all treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been announced.

5 shot, 1 critically injured, at Texas trail ride and concert

A shootout between groups attending an organized trail ride and concert Sunday in Winona, Texas, left five people injured, authorities said.

The shooting occurred despite private security collecting firearms from attendees as they entered the event, which was held in a large pasture and billed by organizers as "a trail ride, ATV ride and horse show," the Smith County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation showed a shooting initially erupted after a fight broke out near the event's concert stage.

"Witnesses related that after the initial shooting that some of the groups ran and took their firearms back," according to the sheriff's office statement. "Subsequently, a second shooting took place in the area."

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests were announced.

One man was shot in the face and airlifted to a hospital in nearby Tyler, Texas, where he was in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

Four other injured people were treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries and released, the sheriff's office said.

The trail ride was organized by a group called the Unified Elite Trail Riderzz, which could not be reached for comment. The group posted a message on its Facebook page on Sunday, saying, "Unified Elite Trail Riderzz would like to send prayers out to families and friends involved in the incident from last night."

8 shot, one fatally, at party in Sutherlin, Virginia

A 20-year-old man was killed and seven other people were injured when gunfire erupted at a party in Sutherlin, Virginia, early Sunday that was attended by more than 100 revelers, according to police.

"We're going to do everything we can to bring justice to that family and to the other victims in this case," Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said at a news conference.

The shooting unfolded about 1:30 a.m. in the rural community about 70 miles south of Lynchburg, Taylor said.

The man killed in the shooting was identified as Jerome Jahiem White, according to ABC affiliate station WSET in Lynchburg.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Taylor said investigators suspect that more than one shooter was involved.

Taylor asked that anyone who was at the party to contact police immediately.

"For the life of me, if I had a loved one who was at a party and was shot or hurt, if I had information, I would surely get that to the proper authorities," Taylor said. "I can't answer why people won't cooperate."

4 people shot near Minneapolis' Stone Arch Bridge

Four people were injured, including three teenagers, when a shooting erupted Saturday at the Stone Arch Bridge near downtown Minneapolis, police said.

Minneapolis police officers responded to reports of multiple shots being fired at one end of the bridge and arrived to find a "chaotic scene" with fights breaking out among a large crowd gathered there, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

After getting the crowd under control, officers found four people shot, including a man in his 30s who was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police. Three teenagers, including a 17-year-old girl, were also taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Detectives found multiple shell casings at the scene, leading them to believe a rifle and a pistol were used in the shooting.

Witnesses told police that a possible suspect fled the area in a white Dodge Charger.

No arrests have been announced.

4 teenagers shot, two killed, at Houston home

Four teenagers were shot inside a home during an argument between two groups of young people in Houston early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting unfolded around 1:35 a.m. at a home in the South Acres neighborhood of southeast Houston, Assistant Chief Ban Tien of the Houston Police Department said at a news conference.

Tien said about nine or 10 people were gathered at the home when a second group arrived and "some sort of argument or disturbance escalated into a shooting."

He said a motive for the deadly confrontation is under investigation.

Officers who went to the home found two teenagers, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, both suffering from bullet wounds to the torso. The two teenagers, whose names have not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teenagers, one 17 and the other 18, were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not released.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

"It appears they are all acquaintances. They know each other," Tien said. "At this time, we don't know if they were invited or uninvited. But that will be part of the investigation."

Several guns were recovered from the home, police said.

14-year-old killed in shooting in Hopewell, Virginia

Two teenagers, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed and two other juveniles were injured in a shooting Friday night in Hopewell, Virginia, police said.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. near some railroad tracks in the Richmond, Virginia, suburb.

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. and discovered two victims lying on the railroad tracks suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other teenagers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were announced and a motive remains under investigation.

Police identified the two slain teenagers as 14-year-old Micah Coles of Hopewell and 18-year-old Jasir Culver of Petersburg, Virginia.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back