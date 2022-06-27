Lawsuit: Texans “turned a blind eye” to QB Watson’s actions

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2022 at 1:44 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – A lawsuit alleges the Houston Texans had been told that their former quarterback Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions, but instead of trying to stop him, the team provided him with resources to enable his actions and “turned a blind eye” to his behavior. The lawsuit against the team was filed in Houston on Monday by one of the 24 women who had previously sued Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct when he played for the Texans. In a statement, the Houston Texans said the team would “take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization.” Watson is set to have a hearing this week over whether he will be disciplined by the NFL.

