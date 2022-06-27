Mishael Morgan becomes first Black woman to win lead actress award at Daytime Emmys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mishael Morgan made history Friday night as she became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama: Actress.



She was previously nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2018 and 2019 for her role as Hilary Curtis in The Young and the Restless. After starring in the series since 2013, this year, Morgan won for her current role as Amanda Sinclair.



"I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I'm now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do," the 35-year-old actress said in her acceptance speech. "Now there are little girls around the world and no matter what the industry, the vocation … they can strive to be the best."



"I need to thank the fans and everybody sitting at home," Morgan continued. "They embraced me when I came on this show and I am so immensely proud of our generation."



"We are breaking glass ceilings left right and center and I am so honored to be a vessel and to experience this moment. Everybody out there today, we can do this thing called equality and unity together," she added.



Morgan posted an Instagram photo holding her trophy, which she captioned, "It wasn't a dream. We did this. I am so blessed to be living in a time, where this could be a part of my story."



Other winners at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards included Steve Harvey, Outstanding Game Show Host for Family Feud, and Tamron Hall, Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her self-titled show. Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts also won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show.

