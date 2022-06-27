Today is Monday June 27, 2022
Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2022 at 12:30 pm
MOSCOW (AP/Staff) – WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a court near Moscow that ordered her trial on cannabis possession charges to begin Friday, about four and a half months after she was arrested at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and native Texan also was ordered to remain held for the duration of her criminal trial – up to six months. The 31-year-old center for the Phoenix Mercury, a former Baylor star, could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than one per cent of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned.



