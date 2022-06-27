TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2022 at 11:59 am

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 15 in Troup. Flaggers will control traffic. A second crew will be performing ditch maintenance in various locations throughout the county. A herbicide unit and sweeper truck will also be in various spots around the county. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be overlaying on FM 449 east and westbound, from FM 2751 to the Harrison County line. Expect delays. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

