Today is Monday June 27, 2022
Better Call Carol: Burnett to appear in final season of her “favorite show” ‘Better Call Saul’

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2022 at 11:12 am
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

AMC's acclaimed drama Better Call Saul just recruited another Emmy winner for its final season: Carol Burnett.

The network announced Monday that the iconic comedienne will guest in multiple episodes of the series' sixth season, playing a character named "Marion."

"I'm thrilled to be a part of my favorite show," Burnett enthused in the announcement.

As previously reported, Breaking Bad Emmy winners Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will also appear in the spin-off's final season, reprising their respective Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, returns for its final six episodes beginning Monday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. The series finale will air on August 15.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



