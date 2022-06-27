Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teases big return to July’s San Diego Comic-Con

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Studios stormed 2019's San Diego Comic-Con, where the studio's head Kevin Feige teased projects, including eventual Emmy nominees The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision as well as big-screen hits, including Black Widow, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Both 2020 and 2021's San Diego Comic-Cons were moved to virtual events because of the pandemic. However, while promoting the Thor four-quel on Friday, Feige said Marvel Studios is coming back to San Diego's famed Hall H this year, where big projects are announced.

"Yes, you can," Feige said when asked if fans can expect a return in 2022.

"We'll be at Comic-Con next month, which we're excited about. First time since we were on stage there three years ago, talking about this movie [Love and Thunder] and many others."

He added, "So, yes, we're excited to go and talk about the future. We always look at five, ten years ahead --and it changes and twists and turns -- but that's usually, you know, as far out as we go, and then start to build it."

Feige has a lot to tease come July when San Diego Comic-Con returns, including 2023's big-screen sequels Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, as well as the reboot of Blade starring two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Disney+ projects, including Ironheart, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Secret Invasion.

Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Oscar-winning writer-director Taika Waititi, opens July 8.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

