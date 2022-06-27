Today is Monday June 27, 2022
Three dead, two injured after Amtrak train collides with car in California: Officials

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2022 at 7:21 am
KGO-TV

(BRENTWOOD, Calif.) -- Three people are dead and two others seriously injured after an Amtrak train collided with a car in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, the East Contra Costa Fire Department told ABC News San Francisco station KGO.

The two people who were wounded, including a child, suffered serious injuries and were both sent to John Muir Medical Center, according to officials.

It's unclear how many people were on the train.

Fire department officials said they have been called out to that train crossing up to twice a year because there isn’t a traffic guard at that location.

The crash is being investigated.

