Colorado Avalanche defeat Tampa Bay Lightning to take first Stanley Cup since 2001

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2022 at 7:18 am

Andrew Bershaw /Icon_Sportswire

(TAMPA, Fla.) -- The Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 Sunday night in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Tampa, Fla. The Avalanche took the series 4 games to 2, and will bring Lord Stanley's Cup back to the Centennial State for the first time since 2001.

This is the third Cup for the Avalanche, whose first Cup victory came in 1996, followed by another win in 2001. Colorado stopped Tampa from winning its third title in a row.

