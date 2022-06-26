Today is Sunday June 26, 2022
Suspect in fatal Tyler shooting turns himself in

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2022 at 5:19 pm
Suspect in fatal Tyler shooting turns himself inTYLER — A man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting that occurred in Tyler Saturday evening. According to our news partner KETK, on Saturday, at around 9 p.m., Tyler Police officers responded to a shooting on North Moore Avenue. There, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds, who were identified as 25-year-old Cameron Price and 24-year-old Jabraylon Franklin, both of Tyler. The two were then taken to local hospitals, where Franklin succumbed to his injuries and where Price remains in critical condition. Tyler Police said that the alleged shooter later turned himself in to officers and was identified as 39-year-old Larry Taylor, of Tyler. He was summarily arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. His bond has been set $1,150,000.



