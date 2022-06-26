Today is Sunday June 26, 2022
Houston man gets life in prison after fatally shooting 3 men

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2022 at 4:38 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting four men, including three who were killed, in the aftermath of a drug deal gone bad, according to prosecutors. A jury in Harris County last week found Joshua Kelsey guilty of three counts of murder before sentencing him. Authorities say Kelsey shot two men, one fatally, after buying heroin at a home in May 2020. Police say Kelsey then went to the home of a friend and fatally shot him before going to the home of an acquaintance and fatally shooting him. Kelsey was later arrested after a 20-mile police chase.

 



