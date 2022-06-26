Today is Sunday June 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


NTSB investigating Central Texas plane crash that killed 2

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2022 at 4:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


KERRVILLE (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a Central Texas plane crash that killed two people. Authorities say the small plane crashed near the airport in Kerrville at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Kerrville is located about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio. Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. J.R. Hoyne told KENS 5 that two people aboard the plane were killed. Their names were not immediately released by authorities. But Hoyne said the two people killed were a man and a woman.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design