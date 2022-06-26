NTSB investigating Central Texas plane crash that killed 2

KERRVILLE (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a Central Texas plane crash that killed two people. Authorities say the small plane crashed near the airport in Kerrville at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Kerrville is located about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio. Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. J.R. Hoyne told KENS 5 that two people aboard the plane were killed. Their names were not immediately released by authorities. But Hoyne said the two people killed were a man and a woman.

