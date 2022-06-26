Today is Sunday June 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


5 people shot, hurt during East Texas trail ride event

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2022 at 4:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


5 people shot, hurt during East Texas trail ride eventTYLER (AP) — Authorities say five people were shot and injured during an outdoor event in East Texas that featured a trail ride. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at 12:35 a.m. Sunday about multiple gunshot victims in a large pasture area in the eastern part of the county. People were taking part in an annual trail ride sponsored by Unified Elite Riderzz. Authorities say witnesses told investigators that following a fight near a concert stage, one or more trail ride groups started shooting into the crowd. The sheriff’s office says two other shootings happened after people retrieved their guns from a security area that had been collecting them. Four of those shot have been treated and released from area hospitals. One person remained hospitalized.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design