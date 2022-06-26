5 people shot, hurt during East Texas trail ride event

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2022 at 4:30 pm

TYLER (AP) — Authorities say five people were shot and injured during an outdoor event in East Texas that featured a trail ride. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at 12:35 a.m. Sunday about multiple gunshot victims in a large pasture area in the eastern part of the county. People were taking part in an annual trail ride sponsored by Unified Elite Riderzz. Authorities say witnesses told investigators that following a fight near a concert stage, one or more trail ride groups started shooting into the crowd. The sheriff’s office says two other shootings happened after people retrieved their guns from a security area that had been collecting them. Four of those shot have been treated and released from area hospitals. One person remained hospitalized.

