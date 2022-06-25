49ers’ Garoppolo to soon begin throwing after off season shoulder surgery

By Espn.com

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s timetable for throwing remains on schedule after offseason shoulder surgery, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

The expectation has been Garoppolo, who had the procedure on his right shoulder in March, will throw over the next few weeks after he’s been cleared, and that plan remains in place.

Once this happens and Garoppolo can pass a physical, the trade market for him could heat up.

Trey Lance has worked as the 49ers’ starting quarterback during the offseason program while Garoppolo, who has been the Niners’ starter since late in the 2017 season, has spent most of his offseason rehabbing in Southern California.

Garoppolo was excused from the team’s mandatory minicamp in early June after not taking part in the team’s offseason conditioning program. Veteran Nate Sudfeld has been the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Lance in OTAs with rookie Brock Purdy in the No. 3 spot.

Garoppolo is entering the final season of his contract and is scheduled to count $26.95 million against the 2022 salary cap. That deal included a no-trade clause for the 2021 season only, and the 49ers have the right to trade him to any team of their choosing, if they wish.

An acquiring team would take on a $24.2 million salary if it traded for Garoppolo right now, but that salary is not guaranteed and interested teams could, potentially, work with him on a contract extension that knocks down the salary number in exchange for guarantees.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner and Dan Graziano contributed to this report.

