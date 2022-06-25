Constable chases suspect through Smith, Wood counties

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2022 at 5:57 pm

SMITH COUNTY — A suspect is in custody after a high-speed pursuit through Smith and Wood counties on Friday evening. According to our news partner KETK, a Facebook post from Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at around 8:20 p.m. Friday evening for a “moving traffic violation” on a Maroon Ford Ranger on FM 14 in Red Springs. When the driver refused to stop, the deputy began to pursue the vehicle, leading the driver to flee at “excessive speeds” northbound on FM 14. As the truck continued driving north, the suspect eventually crossed onto Highway 80 in Wood County. The deputy in pursuit was then joined by a Texas Parks and Wildlife Police officer and a Wood County Sheriff’s deputy. The chase continued through the city of Hawkins and eventually ended at an RV park just north of the city in Wood County. The suspect then fled from the vehicle and continued to run from law enforcement.

After a brief pursuit, officials were able to apprehend and take the driver into custody. The suspect was then taken to the Smith County Jail without further incident.

In the post, Constable Joplin thanked the Texas Parks and Wildlife Police and the Wood County Sheriff’s office for their assistance with the pursuit, saying “we are proud to have proactive law enforcement within Precinct 4, and surrounding us as well.”

