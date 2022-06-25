Today is Saturday June 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Loving’ boy last Texas school shooting victim laid to rest

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2022 at 5:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANGELO (AP) — The last victim of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is being laid to rest. A funeral is being held Saturday for 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia at Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo, where he lived before moving to Uvalde about a year before the May 24 attack. In an obituary, his family recalled his contagious laugh, love of silly jokes, and sweet and outgoing nature. His grandfather says Uziyah, or Uzi as he was known, also loved football and took the sport seamlessly when they threw the ball around over spring break. Uzi was among the 19 students and two teachers who were killed in the attack at Robb Elementary School.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design