West Virginia helicopter crash victims identified

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2022 at 5:32 pm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Medical examiners in West Virginia have released the names of six people killed in the crash of a Vietnam-era helicopter that gave tour rides. The aircraft crashed Wednesday during its last planned flight at a reunion for helicopter enthusiasts in Logan County. All six people aboard were killed. The state’s chief medical examiner released the names of the victims on Saturday. They are: John Nagle, 53, of Austin, Texas; Donald Sandhoff, 69, of Durham, N.C.; Kevin Warren, 51, of Franklin, Tenn.; Carolyn O’Connor, 73, of Winter Garden, Fla.; and Marvin Bledsoe, 64, and Jack Collins, 65, both of Chapmanville, W.Va.



