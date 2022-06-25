Today is Saturday June 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


City of Whitehouse implements voluntary irrigation reduction schedule

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2022 at 9:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


City of Whitehouse implements voluntary irrigation reduction scheduleWHITEHOUSE — The city of Whitehouse has released a schedule for voluntary irrigation reduction, which will go into effect immediately, according to our news partner KETK. “Like all retail water providers in Texas, the City of Whitehouse has a drought contingency plan that outlines factors that trigger different stages of water restrictions,” the city said in a release. With the lack of rain expected to continue, combined with the spikes in usage on the weekends, the demand on the water system is likely to be significant. The city added that while they have not reached any thresholds that require mandatory reductions in water usage, they reached a threshold this week that warrants requesting voluntary compliance in order to alleviate demand on the water system.

They also have reassured the community that the water supply is currently sufficient to meet the needs of all residents, but a significant spike in demand on the weekends is common when a majority of people water lawns at the same time.

If residents and businesses alike adhere to the following schedule, the city may be able to avoid implementing mandatory restrictions:

Addresses ending in even numbers: Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday
Addresses ending in odd numbers: Monday, Wednesday and Friday
No outdoor watering on Saturdays
All watering should be done between the hours of 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

This requested reduction in irrigation will ensure that in the event of large water main breaks or major fires, the current supply will be able to meet all needs of the community without relying on their secondary water supplier.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design