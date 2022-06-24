Saints sign LB Demario Davis to one-year extension

June 24, 2022

By Field Yates

The New Orleans Saints have signed standout linebacker Demario Davis to a one-year extension through 2024, league sources told ESPN’s Field Yates on Friday.

Under the new deal, Davis can earn an additional $18 million over the next three seasons, sources said, as the Saints beefed up the existing two years on his contract as well. Davis can earn $2 million in incentives in each of the next three seasons and has a $10 million salary and $2 million roster bonus during the 2024 league year.

Davis had his 2023 base salary reduced by $250,000, while the Saints added a 2023 workout bonus for the same amount and fully guaranteed $1 million of his $8.25 million base salary for that year, sources said.

The deal provides Davis with additional security, as his contract had been asked about during the Saints’ minicamp last week.

Since arriving in New Orleans in 2018, Davis has emerged as one of the Saints’ best and most respected players. He has been named an All-Pro in each of the past three seasons.

