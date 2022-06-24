Bears LB Matt Adams charged with misdemeanor firearm possession

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2022 at 5:51 pm

By Courtney Cronin

CHICAGO — Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested Thursday night and charged with misdemeanor firearm possession and cited for having a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to Chicago police.

Adams was arrested at approximately 6:46 p.m. in the 200 block of North Garland Court in Chicago. According to a summary of charges, police searched Adams’ vehicle and found him to be in possession of high-capacity magazines within the city limits of Chicago, which is a municipal code violation. Authorities also said they recovered a weapon.

“Earlier this morning, we were made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Bears linebacker Matthew Adams,” the team said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time.”

Adams is in his first season with the Bears after spending the past four with Indianapolis, where he played under Bears coach Matt Eberflus, who was the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

