‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ baddie Christian Bale says SCOTUS ruling shows the “superpower” of voting

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2022 at 5:15 pm
Christian Bale paused a promotional interview for his upcoming role in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder Friday afternoon to briefly address the SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming film, which deals with the question of what makes a hero.

"Just in light of what happened today [with the] Supreme Court and everything. 'What's a true superhero?'" he asked rhetorically.

"We all have a superhero power, and that is voting," Bale said. "And that's incredibly important."

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder, which also stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson and writer-director Taika Waititi, opens July 8.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

