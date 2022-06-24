“Rage”: Stars react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2022 at 4:14 pm

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Friday's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade reverberated through Hollywood, with many stars taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

Here are some of those who posted:

Cher: TODAY, TRUMPS RADICAL (REPUBLICAN) SUPREME COURT,BECAME RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATHS OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN WOMEN.THEY CAN’T BE PROSECUTED, BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE…“THEY ARE GUILTY”‼️ WHAT OTHER RIGHTS (WE TAKE 4 GRANTED) ARE NEXT!? BE AFRAID BE VERY AFRAID‼️

Rachel Zegler: "Why the f*** don't you care about us? why the f*** do you think you have any say over our bodies?"

Rob Reiner: "Don’t despair. Fight back!! Hold the House, add 2 seats to the Senate, kill the filibuster, codify Roe, and add seats to SCOTUS. 2022 will determine it all. VOTE!!!"

Ariana DeBose: "I have nothing nice to say at this moment in time."



Al Franken: "Today’s decision is the culmination of a 50 year project by GOP operatives, religious fundamentalists, billionaire oligarchs, & right-wing media. Work, donate, vote!!! #RoeVsWade #Dobbs

Padma Lakshmi: "People will still get abortions. These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned. This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place. People who have the money, time, and resources will still find avenues for their procedures. But the most vulnerable of our community? What choices are those individuals, who are mostly BIPOC, left with? This is the catalyst for a public health crisis. The right to decide when to start a family or not is a choice every individual should be able to make on their terms when the time is right for them. This freedom and dignity is something we should all fight to preserve."

Bill Gates: "This is a sad day. Reversing Roe v. Wade is an unjust and unacceptable setback. And it puts women’s lives at risk, especially the most disadvantaged."

Bette Midler: "GET READY, GAYS. YOU’RE NEXT."

Josh Gad: "You don't need 280 characters today. Just one word: Rage"

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

