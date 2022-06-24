Today is Friday June 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Pilots in line for big raises amid global travel disruptions

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2022 at 2:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — Pilots at United Airlines are in line to get pay raises over the next 18 months. Their union, the Air Line Pilots Association, said Friday that it has reached a tentative agreement for raises totaling more than 14.5%. The deal would be retroactive the the start of 2022 and run through the end of next year. Rank-and-file pilots will hold a ratification vote through mid-July. If approved, the deal could set the stage for similar raises by pilots at American, Delta and Southwest. Pilots have leverage in contract talks because they are in short supply as travel recovers from the worst of the pandemic.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design