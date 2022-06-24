Senator Ted Cruz on the Dobbs decision: ‘Nothing Short of a Massive Victory for Life’

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2022 at 2:01 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case: “The Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, reversing Roe v. Wade, is nothing short of a massive victory for life, and it will save the lives of millions of innocent babies. The decision reverses one of the most egregious departures from the Constitution and legal precedent the United States has ever seen, and one that has resulted in the deaths of 63 million American children. “Roe was wrong the day it was decided, and it has been wrong every day since then. If you search for the word ‘abortion’ in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, you won’t find it.

The Court at the time acknowledged that, and yet Roe created a brand new constitutional ‘right’ out of whole cloth. “And while the left manically argues that the Dobbs decision makes abortion illegal throughout the country, that is false. What this decision does is leave abortion policy up to the states and returns power to the American people—which is exactly how questions of abortion were handled before Roe. “This is a momentous day, and yet the fight for life doesn’t end with the Dobbs decision. It simply begins a new chapter. I’ve been proud to stand for life in the U.S. Senate, and I will continue to do so as we navigate the path ahead.”

Go Back