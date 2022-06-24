Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2022 at 10:12 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

The Umbrella Academy: Season three of the dark sci-fi comedy series finds our superheroes faced with sibling rivalry as they try to fix the timeline.

The Man from Toronto: A sales consultant gets mistaken for the world’s deadliest assassin in the new action-comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

Hulu

Mormon No More: The life-changing story of two women who left the Mormon church and found love.

HBO Max

Tuca and Bertie: Binge the second season of the popular animated series before the third season airs later this summer.

Westworld: Watch the season four premiere of the Emmy-winning drama series to question reality with all-new worlds, characters and conflicts.

Disney+

Rise: Learn about the incredible Antetokounmpo family, who changed the world of basketball forever.

Apple TV+

Loot: Stream the first three episodes of the new comedy series, all about a billionaire who embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Amazon Prime

Chloe: When Chloe goes missing, an old friend infiltrates her life to figure out what went wrong in this psychological thriller.

Happy streaming!

