Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

June 24, 2022
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:
Netflix
The Umbrella Academy: Season three of the dark sci-fi comedy series finds our superheroes faced with sibling rivalry as they try to fix the timeline.
The Man from Toronto: A sales consultant gets mistaken for the world’s deadliest assassin in the new action-comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.
Hulu
Mormon No More: The life-changing story of two women who left the Mormon church and found love.
HBO Max
Tuca and Bertie: Binge the second season of the popular animated series before the third season airs later this summer.
Westworld: Watch the season four premiere of the Emmy-winning drama series to question reality with all-new worlds, characters and conflicts.
Disney+
Rise: Learn about the incredible Antetokounmpo family, who changed the world of basketball forever.
Apple TV+
Loot: Stream the first three episodes of the new comedy series, all about a billionaire who embarks on a journey of self-discovery.
Amazon Prime
Chloe: When Chloe goes missing, an old friend infiltrates her life to figure out what went wrong in this psychological thriller.
Happy streaming!
