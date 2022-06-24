Today is Friday June 24, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2022 at 10:12 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
The Umbrella Academy: Season three of the dark sci-fi comedy series finds our superheroes faced with sibling rivalry as they try to fix the timeline.

The Man from Toronto: A sales consultant gets mistaken for the world’s deadliest assassin in the new action-comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

Hulu
Mormon No More: The life-changing story of two women who left the Mormon church and found love.

HBO Max
Tuca and Bertie: Binge the second season of the popular animated series before the third season airs later this summer.

Westworld: Watch the season four premiere of the Emmy-winning drama series to question reality with all-new worlds, characters and conflicts.

Disney+
Rise: Learn about the incredible Antetokounmpo family, who changed the world of basketball forever.

Apple TV+
Loot: Stream the first three episodes of the new comedy series, all about a billionaire who embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Amazon Prime
Chloe: When Chloe goes missing, an old friend infiltrates her life to figure out what went wrong in this psychological thriller.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design