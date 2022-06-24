East Texas Congressman responds after he’s mentioned during Capitol riot hearing

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2022 at 8:42 am

EAST TEXAS — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert’s name came up during Thursday’s hearing of the January 6th Committee. In a taped deposition, former Trump White House aid Cassidy Hutchinson said Gohmert was one of several Congressional Republicans who sought a presidential pardon following the attack on the US Capitol. Rice University Political Scientist Mark Jones notes Gohmert gave up his Congressional seat to run for Texas Attorney General. Jones said, “From a pardon perspective, when you’re not a member of Congress, you have a greater need for a pardon…you’re not protected by your office.” Other members who allegedly asked for a pardon include representatives Andy Biggs of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.

Gohmert issued the following statement: “The January 6th Committee hearings have gone beyond the 1950’s Congressional hearing slurs and become nothing more than a Soviet-style propaganda production. Their blatant and disgusting attempt to mislead the public by implying that my documented requests for pardons for other deserving individuals was a request for a pardon for myself is malicious, despicable and unfit for a U.S. Congressional hearing. I requested pardons for brave U.S. service members and military contractors who were railroaded by the justice system due to superiors playing politics, as well as a civilian leader who was also wronged by a despicable injustice. These requests were all far prior to, and completely unrelated to January 6.

“I had and have nothing for which to seek a pardon and my requests were for others unassociated with government in Washington, DC. Any assertion to the contrary is unequivocally and maliciously false. Any Committee Members or witness involved should be ashamed for perpetuating such a falsehood, but that would require a conscience to feel such shame.”

Go Back