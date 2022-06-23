Man captured after Athens manhunt

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2022 at 5:49 pm

ATHENS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has a located and arrested a suspect who authorities say confronted deputies with a rifle. According to our news partner KETK, HCSO investigators were at a residence on West College Street in Athens recovering a stolen vehicle when Raymond Loden allegedly confronted them with a rifle. According to officials, Loden pointed the rifle at investigators and an investigator fired a shot at Loden. The sheriff’s office said he ran away from the scene but was later caught.The Trinity Valley Community College Athens campus was given an all-clear after being evacuated following a lockdown due to the manhunt.

