Man captured after Athens manhunt

Man captured after Athens manhuntATHENS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has a located and arrested a suspect who authorities say confronted deputies with a rifle. According to our news partner KETK, HCSO investigators were at a residence on West College Street in Athens recovering a stolen vehicle when Raymond Loden allegedly confronted them with a rifle. According to officials, Loden pointed the rifle at investigators and an investigator fired a shot at Loden. The sheriff’s office said he ran away from the scene but was later caught.The Trinity Valley Community College Athens campus was given an all-clear after being evacuated following a lockdown due to the manhunt.



