Trial date set in wreck near Tyler airport

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2022 at 5:49 pm

TYLER — The Chandler man who has been accused of intoxicated manslaughter for the fiery wreck near the Tyler airport in December has been given a trial date. Daniel Guadalupe Juarez, 39, has been given a plea date of Sept. 19 and will go to trial on Oct. 3. He remains jailed on a $500,000 bond. Juarez allegedly lost control of his car on the wet road, crossed over the center line, and collided with 54-year-old Dennis Criner of Tyler. Both were taken to UT Health for their injuries, where Criner later succumbed to his. According to our news partner KETK, Juarez faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

