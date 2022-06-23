Bullard cancels July 4 event

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2022 at 6:01 pm

BULLARD – The City of Bullard canceled its July 4 “Blast Over Bullard” event on Thursday, citing Cherokee County’s burn ban and drought-like conditions as the cause. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Acknowledging that the decision was “difficult,” city officials said in a statement, “Our primary concern is always to provide a safe and welcoming environment during our events.” The city said officials understand the inconvenience the cancellation of the annual fireworks show causes, and that they are deeply sorry that they are no longer able to execute the event. Troup, Marshall, and Chandler have also canceled their July 4 events.

