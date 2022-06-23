Today is Thursday June 23, 2022
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice for some customers

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2022 at 3:47 pm
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice for some customersRUSK – Rusk Rural Water Supply has implemented a boil water notice for some of their customers. According to our news partner KETK, those that need to boil their water live on FM 1248 and the following county roads: 2102, 2103, 2107, 2109, 2110, 2115, 2117, 2118, 2119, 2120, 2121, 2201, and CR 2217 (Off FM 1248 side). Officials say the ban is due to water system conditions. If you have any questions regarding this matter you may contact Rusk Rural Water at 903-638-6178.



