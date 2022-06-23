Today is Thursday June 23, 2022
Funny Girls: Beanie Feldstein announces engagement to girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2022 at 1:50 pm
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Stage and screen star Beanie Feldstein just posted to Instagram some good news: She's engaged to girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts.

Alongside a shot showing Roberts on bended knee, with the Funny Girl star covering her mouth in surprise, Beanie noted, "I do, bon."

Other photos in the series show Feldstein and Roberts celebrating the moment along with friends, including Ben Platt and Beanie's beaming brother, Jonah Hill.

Feldstein, who recently portrayed Monica Lewinsky in the miniseries Impeachment: American Crime Story, has been with Roberts for four years. They met in 2018 when Roberts was a producer on Beanie's film with Lily Allen and Jameela Jamil called How to Build a Girl.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



