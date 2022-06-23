Today is Thursday June 23, 2022
Tyler prepares for July 4 celebration

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2022 at 1:50 pm
Tyler prepares for July 4 celebrationTYLER — The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park. The fun kicks off as the gates open at 2 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin after dark (around 9 p.m.). The park gate, located off Spur 364, is the only entrance, and admission is free. Live entertainment will include music from DJ Chris Choice. Vendors and Food Trucks can still register to be a part of the event until June 29. To prepare for this event, Lindsey Park will be closed to the public on July 4 until 2 p.m. Alcohol, smoking, and private fireworks are prohibited in the park. Click here for all the details.



