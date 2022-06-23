Today is Thursday June 23, 2022
“I’ve lived a lot of life…Now it’s time to have some fun”: Check out first promo from ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2022 at 12:40 pm
Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

"I've lived a lot of life, and I'm still here," EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson begins in brand-new promo for her forthcoming talk show.

"Now it's time to sit down and have some fun. I want to talk to somebody!"

The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and now-Tony winner teases, "Nothing makes me happier than to see everybody shine, and know that they have a light within them."

She enthuses, "On The Jennifer Hudson Show, you're gonna get quality, you're gonna get honesty, you're gonna get all of my heart -- and don't forget the fun. You're gonna get a lot of fun!

The quick teaser shows a studio audience going wild for the star-turned-host, who sings back to them in response, "I love you, too!"

The show premieres in syndication nationwide on September 12.

