Today is Thursday June 23, 2022
Uvalde victim’s sister pleads for gun safety measures

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2022 at 12:38 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – The sister of a nine-year-old girl killed in the Uvalde school rampage tearfully pleaded with Texas lawmakers to pass gun safety legislation and questioned why so many security measures failed. Jazmin Cazares on Thursday begged lawmakers to do something. Her young sister Jacklyn was one of 19 children shot dead inside Robb Elementary School on May 24 before police stormed the classroom and killed him. Two teachers also died in the massacre. The gunman was a former student, Salvador Ramos.



