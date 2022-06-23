Today is Thursday June 23, 2022
Boil water notice rescinded in Overton

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2022 at 11:28 am
Boil water notice rescinded in OvertonOVERTON — Overton city officials say a boil water notice has been rescinded after it was determined the water is safe to consume without boiling. The initial notice was posted June 12 “due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system,” according to an updated web posting. Officials say the system has taken the necessary corrective actions and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that opened the door for resumption of normal water use.



